|
08.12.2023 22:20:00
2 Stocks to Buy at a Massive Discount Right Now
Stock prices can fall for many reasons in the short term, but if you can identify a company with long-term growth opportunities still intact, you could profit handsomely off the market's impatience.As we approach the end of the year, now's a good time to consider adding some promising value stocks to your portfolio. Here's why two discounted stocks -- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) -- are good picks for next year and beyond.Carnival is the largest cruise operator in the world, with over 90 ships that host almost 13 million guests annually. Cruises are in high demand, as consumers take advantage of the value gap between cruise and land-based vacations. However, the stock is down 72% from where it traded five years ago. There are a few reasons this could be the buying opportunity of a lifetime for this leading cruise brand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!