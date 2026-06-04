Orbit Corporation Aktie

Orbit Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M7Q9 / ISIN: INE628H01015

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04.06.2026 09:05:00

2 Stocks to Buy Before the AI Arms Race Moves to Orbit

As artificial intelligence (AI) computing demand keeps outpacing available data center supply, there is a growing bottleneck on land and permitting for new builds, as well as for electricity and water needed for cooling. This is why there is increasing interest in putting data centers in space, which doesn't face these problems.It might take several years to solve the engineering problems for orbital data centers. But companies are already investing in what seems to be the inevitable solution to continue scaling AI workloads without straining natural resources. Orbital data centers could unlock another wave of AI infrastructure investment -- and the following stocks stand to benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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