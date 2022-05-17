Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.05.2022 16:43:49
2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market
The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.A study of past bear markets has shown that the downcycle lasts an average of about 10 months. The study also showed that the average time to recover the losses was 26 months (although the average recovery time in the modern era of the market is more like 17 months). Using those general guideposts, long-term investors (those who hold stocks for at least three to five years) should feel confident that buying into the market at any time will lead to a positive return eventually. When it comes to individual stocks, this idea also holds true, at least if you pick the right stocks to begin with. I've currently got my eye on two stocks in particular: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). Let's find out a bit more about these two growth stocks with bear market returns.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|139,64
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussicht auf Lockdown-Ende in China: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Im Dienstagshandel zogen der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutlich an. Die US-Börsen erholten sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.