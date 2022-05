2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.A study of past bear markets has shown that the downcycle lasts an average of about 10 months. The study also showed that the average time to recover the losses was 26 months (although the average recovery time in the modern era of the market is more like 17 months). Using those general guideposts, long-term investors (those who hold stocks for at least three to five years) should feel confident that buying into the market at any time will lead to a positive return eventually. When it comes to individual stocks, this idea also holds true, at least if you pick the right stocks to begin with. I've currently got my eye on two stocks in particular: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). Let's find out a bit more about these two growth stocks with bear market returns.Continue reading