19.01.2022 16:30:00
2 Stocks to Buy for When the Next Market Crash Comes
As the S&P 500 index hovers near the 4,700 level, some investors might think that the early downturn at the start of 2022 was enough to position the market for its next leg up. But other than the brief, pandemic-induced bear market in March 2020, the index hasn't experienced a 20% correction off its highs since the Great Recession of 2008-2009. While the 2020 drop qualified as a bear market, it came under unusual circumstances and was notably short by historical standards. While one can never predict the next one, bear markets occur every 3.6 years, on average, so it would seem prudent to think about how to plan for that next one. There are good reasons to hold these two stocks for when the next market crash comes. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
