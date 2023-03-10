|
10.03.2023 15:15:00
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Jumps Higher
Technology stocks are having a better time in the market with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index jumping 15% so far this year. Investors seem to be regaining some confidence in this sector amid possible signs of cooling inflation and catalysts such as the growing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Since the Nasdaq is known to bounce back strongly after a down year, it won't be surprising to see the index jump higher in 2023 following last year's forgettable performance. That's why investors should consider buying shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) before they potentially soar higher following their impressive starts to the year. Shares of Meta Platforms have shot up over 53% in 2023, with the company's fourth-quarter 2022 results released last month giving the stock a big shot in the arm. The social media giant's better-than-expected numbers and its focus on driving cost efficiencies this year are why investors are upbeat about Meta's prospects.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
