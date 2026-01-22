Nasdaq Aktie

Nasdaq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

22.01.2026 23:15:00

2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2026

The year may have just begun, but technology stocks are already showing early signs of a promising 2026. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index is up 3.4% so far in 2026, far outpacing the S&P 500 index's 0.3% gain.It won't be surprising to see tech stocks delivering another year of impressive gains in 2026, primarily driven by the healthy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Goldman Sachs predicts that the S&P 500 could jump by double-digit percentages again this year, with AI infrastructure investment and adoption being among the reasons behind the investment bank's bullishness.Given that AI stocks could outperform the S&P 500 in 2026, it's important to take a closer look at a couple of tech stocks that seem worth buying before the market heads higher this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
