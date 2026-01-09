The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
09.01.2026 13:45:00
2 Stocks to Buy If the Market Crashes in 2026
Broader equities narrowly escaped a bear market in 2025 and ultimately performed well. Will the market be so lucky again in 2026? Nobody knows for sure. Broader macroeconomic concerns and other factors could lead to an economic recession, a market crash, or both. But then again, many said the same thing last year.While you can't predict the future, you can prepare for various possible outcomes. And if there is a market crash this year, it'll be worth it for investors to consider putting their money into companies that can survive it and perform well long after. Here are two great candidates: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|What’s the market pricing for US inflation? (Financial Times)
|
24.10.25
|The market-defying appeal of assumable mortgages (Financial Times)
|
21.10.25