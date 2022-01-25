2 Stocks to Buy Now That Value Stocks Are Hot and Growth Stocks Are Cold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After underperforming growth stocks for 11 out of the last 13 years, value stocks are finally having their time in the sun.The market is known to go through irrational cycles that overly reward certain sectors and punish others over the short term. If value stocks do end up outperforming growth stocks in 2022, it will be the first time that has happened since 2016. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is an excellent value stock worth buying and holding over the long term, while Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) looks like one growth stock that is too cheap to ignore.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading