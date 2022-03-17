|
2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down
While major indices have started to show evidence of a potential rebound in recent trading days, the market is still down substantially year to date. The S&P 500, for instance, is down about 9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has fallen about 15%. With major indices beaten down so significantly, it's a good time for investors to go shopping.A close examination of potential investments reveals that even some of the highest-quality names in tech have gone on sale. Market leaders Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are two great examples of high-quality companies that are worth considering taking stakes in while shares are trading at lower valuations.Here's why these two stocks could be a good fit for your portfolio.Continue reading
