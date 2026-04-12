RISE Aktie

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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006

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12.04.2026 22:05:00

2 Stocks to Buy on Overdone AI Infrastructure Spending Fears That Could Rise 30% and 50%, According to One Wall Street Analyst

Analyst Nick Jones of BNP Paribas was recently out with a bullish note on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), saying that fears over artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending are "overdone." Data center spending has become a hot-button issue to start the year, as some investors have questioned the economics of this spending.This includes famed investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by actor Christian Bale in the movie The Big Short. Burry argued last fall that the useful life of graphics processing units (GPUs) and other AI chips is rather short-lived, and that, as such, hyperscalers like Alphabet, Amazon, and others won't see an economic benefit from their spending.However, this didn't keep Alphabet and Amazon from cranking up their capital expenditure (capex) plans for the year. In February, Alphabet said its capex would rise to between $175 billion and $185 billion this year, up from $91.4 billion in 2025. Amazon turned around and upped the ante a few days later, saying it would boost its capex to $200 billion from $131.8 billion last year. The announcements didn't sit well with investors, who sent the shares of both stocks lower. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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