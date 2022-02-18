2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a stock market crash in your future. A recent Bankrate survey found an astonishing 70% of Wall Street analysts think a correction is coming -- and sooner than you may think. They say it could happen within days or up to six months in the future.But when you think about it, a market crash probably shouldn't be so surprising. Stock market corrections happen, and quite regularly. Since the end of World War II, the benchmark S&P 500 has tumbled 10% or more 27 separate times. With rampant inflation at the highest it's been in 40 years, a Federal Reserve determined to raise interest rates to combat rising prices, and a stubborn supply-chain logjam, the potential for at least a correction, if not a recession, is high.