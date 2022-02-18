|
18.02.2022 14:15:00
2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes
There's a stock market crash in your future. A recent Bankrate survey found an astonishing 70% of Wall Street analysts think a correction is coming -- and sooner than you may think. They say it could happen within days or up to six months in the future.But when you think about it, a market crash probably shouldn't be so surprising. Stock market corrections happen, and quite regularly. Since the end of World War II, the benchmark S&P 500 has tumbled 10% or more 27 separate times. With rampant inflation at the highest it's been in 40 years, a Federal Reserve determined to raise interest rates to combat rising prices, and a stubborn supply-chain logjam, the potential for at least a correction, if not a recession, is high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!