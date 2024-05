2 Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Looking to invest $1,000? Right now, I say go for tried and true companies. To that end, I've selected two stocks that I think have demonstrated track records of delivering for shareholders. I like Costco (NASDAQ: COST) for its historical ability to create growth. Shares are trading under $1,000 right now. I also like Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) for its remarkable earnings and share price that is trading below its average valuation on a price-to-earnings basis. If you have only $1,000 to invest, you'd need to use fractional shares to get in on Chipotle, which is trading over $3,000 right now.Costco shares have outpaced the S&P 500 by 140 percentage points over the past five years. This is a stock that simply performs over time. Investors have faith in the wholesaler's remarkable user base and control over prices. The case here is fairly straightforward.Over time, this has been a dependable stock, gaining 230% over the last five years, during which time average revenue growth has been in the double digits annually, with gross income and net income following a similar trend.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel