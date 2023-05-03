2 Stocks to Buy With $200 That Can Survive Any Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been worried about the possibility of a recession since last year, but an economic downturn just got a bit more likely. The U.S. Federal Reserve recently predicted a mild recession would hit by late 2023. Other bodies of economists have already made similar forecasts, but it carries more weight when it comes from the Federal Reserve.Even so, there is no need for investors to panic. Instead, now is as good a time as ever to consider adding shares of companies that can survive a recession and continue performing well long after. Let's look at two stocks that fit the bill, and each can currently be bought for less than $200 per share: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Johnson & Johnson is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world. Therein lies one of the company's major strengths that can get it through any challenging economic period. People won't stop getting sick because the economy is bad, nor will physicians stop prescribing lifesaving medicines. Johnson & Johnson's lineup features products in many different areas, from infectious diseases to oncology and immunology, among others.