23.01.2022 16:15:00
2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%
Dividend stocks can be great investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically outperformed the S&P 500, as those payments add to the stock's total return. While a higher dividend yield has helped, the best returns have come from companies that have consistently increased their dividends. Some companies offer the best of both worlds. They pay a high dividend yield and deliver attractive growth. Two dividend stocks that expect to provide a fast-growing, high-yielding income stream are Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Both currently yield more than 3%, more than double that of the average stock in the S&P 500. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
