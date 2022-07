2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you like high-yielding dividends, you're in luck this year. With stock prices tumbling, dividend yields are on the rise. That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in even more attractive income streams.Two high-quality dividend stocks that have endured a beating this year are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Shares of both companies are down more than 20%. That has pushed their dividend yields over 3%, double the dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund. That makes them even more attractive buys for yield-focused investors. AvalonBay Communities' stock price has tumbled 20% this year. This means the apartment-focused real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen from 2.5% to 3.3%. This higher yield implies that every $1,000 invested in the stock will generate $33 in dividend income over the next year. That's up from $25 for an investment made at the beginning of the year. Continue reading