2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether 2022 goes out like a lion or a lamb, it's been quite a ride. There have been few dull moments, from wars to record inflation to bear markets. Unfortunately, excitement isn't always kind to investments. This is especially true for growth, tech, and consumer discretionary stocks, which are incredibly popular among individual investors. Many investors are looking again at dividend growth as a tool to grow wealth after the recent growth stock bubble and crash. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) have yields over 3%, excellent dividend growth histories, and have dominated the market this year, as shown below.Continue reading