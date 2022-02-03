|
03.02.2022 14:54:57
2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls
The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). However, the latest financial report from Meta Platforms led to a big drop for the index in premarket trading on Thursday morning, with futures contracts down 323 points, or more than 2%, as of 8:30 a.m. ET.Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. However, investors in T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) got good news that lifted the share price. Let's look at both companies below to see what's moving their stocks.Shares of The Trade Desk were down nearly 8% in premarket trading Thursday morning. The programmatic ad company doesn't release its quarterly results until later this month, but investors already fear that some of the issues that hurt Meta's performance could have an impact on The Trade Desk as well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!