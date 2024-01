2 Stocks Under $10 That Can Double Again in 2024

A lot of stocks doubled last year. Some of them were so low a year ago that they are still fetching single-digit stock prices. Nu (NYSE: NU) and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) are two of those low-priced winners of 2023.Most of last year's big gainers aren't likely to repeat the feat in 2024, but I think that Nu and Opendoor have the potential to double again this year. Let's take a closer look.It's OK if you're not familiar with Nubank or its parent company, Nu Holdings. Unless you happen to be living in Brazil -- where more than half of the country has an active Nubank account -- it's not going to be a household name. However, the fintech stock more than doubled last year, even as stateside leaders lost ground to the market averages. It's up another 11% in just the first nine trading days of 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel