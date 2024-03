2 Stocks Warren Buffett Says He's Not Selling. Should They Be Your Next Buys?

One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's investing success is holding on to stocks for the long term. Though Buffett may have "missed out" on certain stocks that have soared overnight, he's also avoided the major losses of some of the market's former highfliers.The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway has proven his strategy is one shareholders can count on to deliver excellent performance over the long term. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway has generated a compounded annual gain of nearly 20% over 58 years, surpassing the S&P 500's 10% increase.It's no wonder investors closely watch Buffett's every move. Here's one move Buffett won't be making any time soon: The billionaire investor says he doesn't plan on selling shares of two longtime holdings this year. In his recent letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote that he plans on leaving his holdings in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) untouched.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel