24.01.2022 13:10:00
2 Stocks With 127% to 249% Upside, According to Wall Street
In 2021, the S&P 500 had a stellar year, jumping more than 25%. But some high-growth stocks did not have the same strong performance. Many got crushed in 2021, yet analysts still see a bright future for some of these stocks.RBC Capital's Matthew Swanson has a price target of $56 for PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which implies a whopping 127% upside. Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) Timothy Chiodo has an even brighter outlook on Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) in the short term with a price target of $22, implying 249% upside. While long-term investors should be focused on three to five years into the future, it's worth looking at some companies that analysts think could perform well in the next year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
