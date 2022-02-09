|
09.02.2022 12:07:00
2 Stocks With COVID Gains Wall Street Shouldn't Erase
Companies that benefited from the pandemic are in the financial news lately for all the wrong reasons. As businesses and consumers return to normal daily activities, some of the brands that became synonymous with stay-at-home orders and remote work have seen their stocks collapse.But not all businesses that experienced a windfall are going to revert back to pre-pandemic sales and growth. The effects of some consumer choices last a decade or longer. That's why investors should look at weakness in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) as a golden opportunity -- especially if they keep falling.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!