2 Stocks You Can Buy at the Same Price as Warren Buffett

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Institutional investors often have advantages over retail investors because they get opportunities to invest earlier and usually at better prices and valuations, whether it's before a company goes public in the private markets or right before an initial public offering. But currently, investors have the opportunity to invest in some stocks at the same prices that Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway got in at. Here are two stocks that currently offer this opportunity.Buffett and Berkshire once again turned their attention to Brazil and Latin America when they invested in the digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which went public at the end of 2021. Berkshire first invested $500 million when the company was private and valued at about $30 billion. But Berkshire then plowed $250 million more into the company when it went public at the price of $9 per share, or a roughly $41 billion market cap. As of this writing, shares of Nu trade at about $7.70 per share.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue reading