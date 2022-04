2 Stocks You Can Depend On Even If a Recession Is Coming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lately, more and more experts are predicting a recession. Many of them are billionaires, so you'd think they would know. Even a few investment banks have begun to sound the alarm about the rising risk of economic contraction. But no one can predict the future. If there is a recession, some stocks will suffer worse than others. That's why it's important to have a diversified portfolio including companies that have products and services people tend to pay for even when they are pinching pennies. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) and Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) are two you can count on. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading