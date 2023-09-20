|
20.09.2023 15:10:12
2 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss on Wednesday
The stock market has had a rocky start to the week, but it appeared that investors were starting to get their footing on Wednesday morning. With a decision from the Federal Reserve on interest rates due out later in the day, many market participants feel prepared to see a pause with suggestions of sustained higher rates for the near future. Stock index futures moved up by about a quarter-percent as oil prices eased lower, easing back a few of the inflationary concerns that have hit consumers in the wallet.Investors in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) woke up to some good news that sent their shares sharply higher in premarket trading. Both companies have gone through their share of challenges, and while the tough times aren't necessarily over for good, investors seem more confident in the prospects for their respective businesses going forward. Read on so you won't miss the latest on Pinterest and Coty.Shares of Pinterest were up 3% on Tuesday, and they climbed another 4% in premarket trading early Wednesday. The social media company had its investor day presentation yesterday, and investors were generally impressed with what they saw.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|29,70
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: ATX dürfte schwächer starten -- DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutet sich ein schwächerer Start an. Auch an der deutschen Börse dürften zum Auftakt am Donnerstag zunächst die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand halten. In Fernost dominieren die Bären.