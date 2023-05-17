2 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, the stock market went into a downward spiral, and growth stocks as a group were dragged down more than most. However, savvy investors understand that market headwinds sometimes affect the shares of these types of companies through no fault of their own. And businesses with strong fundamentals can not only weather the storms, but thrive once they pass. This year, the stock market appears to be recovering. So far in 2023, the S&P 500 is up 7% -- a sharp turnaround from the 19.4% drop the market index recorded in 2022. Before their likely rebounds make them too expensive, here are two growth stocks to consider investing in now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading