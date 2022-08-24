|
24.08.2022 14:25:00
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
This year's slump in stocks was brought on by a few things, two of which have been sky-high inflationand fading global economic forecasts for the remainder of 2022 and 2023. The two are not mutually exclusive, though. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will be raising interest rates throughout the year to cool consumer demand.The Federal Reserve has implemented interest rate hikes designed to rein in economic growth, partly explaining the muted macroeconomic forecasts. Not by design, however, is the record high inflation that countries around the globe are experiencing. Though inflation softened a bit in July, it has been persistently high this year, which could explain the rest of the pessimistic forecasts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!