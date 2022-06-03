|
03.06.2022 13:00:00
2 Stocks You'll Regret not Buying During the Nasdaq Bear Market
With rising interest rates, fears of a recession, and consumer spending weakening, the stock market's outlook is grim, and many growth stocks are selling off hard. However, most of the market is concerned with shorter time frames, and stock prices tend to reflect an outlook of only a few months. This gives individual investors a key advantage versus investment firms, as we can afford to take a longer view.Zooming out with a three- to five-year investment mindset reveals many stocks selling for bargain prices. Two I have my eye on are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). Both stocks are trading down more than 50% from their all-time highs, yet have experienced little to no business slowdown. This sustained growth makes them excellent candidates to outperform as the market recovers. Let's find out a bit more about these two stocks and why you might regret not buying them during this current downturn.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
