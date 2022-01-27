|
27.01.2022 14:47:41
2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday
The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher.This has been a busy week for companies releasing earnings, and a couple of Nasdaq-listed stocks made big moves higher as they told investors about how the last few months have gone. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry. Below, you'll find out what each of those two companies said and why shareholders are celebrating.Shares of Xilinx were up more than 6% in premarket trading Thursday morning. The maker of field programmable gate arrays and other semiconductor chips enjoyed strong results and also had good news on its potential acquisition.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!