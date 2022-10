2 Super Growth Stocks Down 44% and 58% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Legendary investor Shelby Davis once said, "You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don't realize it at the time." That insight is particularly valuable in the current situation. Economic uncertainty has dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, and variables like rising interest rates and geopolitical conflict could certainly make things worse in the near term.However, while traders are worried about things beyond their control, patient investors have the chance to buy great stocks at a discount, and that could translate into big gains down the road. For instance, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices drop 44% and 58%, respectively, from all-time highs. But the future still looks bright for both companies.Here's what investors should know about these two super growth stocks.