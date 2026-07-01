Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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01.07.2026 21:45:38
2 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold for a Lifetime
It might seem like a bad time to invest in blue chip dividend stocks. The 10-Year Treasury is trading at a 4.5% yield; the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in the second half of the year if inflation doesn't cool off; and the S&P 500 looks expensive at 32 times earnings.All those factors suggest it's smarter to stick with low-risk CDs, T-bills, and investment-grade corporate bonds instead of buying dividend stocks. However, that tepid interest in dividend stocks is creating great buying opportunities for long-term investors who plan to hold their stocks for a few decades rather than a few quarters. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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