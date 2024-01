2 Super Semiconductor Stocks (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a dominant stock market theme right now. The technology wouldn't be possible without advanced semiconductors, which is why Nvidia stock soared 239% in 2023, making it the top performer in the S&P 500.Nvidia's industry-leading data center chips remain in hot demand, but 2024 might be the year several other semiconductor stocks benefit from the AI revolution. The data center will remain critical to developing AI, but the technology is quickly progressing to edge devices, like computers and smartphones, creating an entirely new opportunity.Here's why investors might want to buy shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel