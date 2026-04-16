NEXT STAGE Aktie
WKN DE: A418JK / ISIN: JP3758310001
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16.04.2026 11:46:00
2 Super Semiconductor Stocks for the Next Stage of the AI Supercycle. Buy Them Before They Soar by 74% to 81%.
The artificial intelligence (AI) trend has been the biggest growth driver for the stock market over the past three and a half years, which isn't surprising, as the technology has attracted trillions of dollars in investment.The emergence of ChatGPT sparked a gold rush of sorts among enterprises and governments to train powerful and capable AI models. This triggered a surge in demand for the hardware needed to train those models upon. From chips to server racks to connectivity components to storage devices, demand for hardware has dominated the first phase of the AI supercycle.Of course, there is still an insatiable need for AI hardware components. However, AI companies and hyperscalers are now preparing for the next phase of the AI supercycle -- the inference era. Once an AI model is trained on large datasets to recognize patterns, it can then be deployed in the real world, where it is fed fresh data to generate real-time responses and address real users' needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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