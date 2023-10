2 Super Stocks Down 24% and 67% From All-Time Highs You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The tech sector is on a tear this year with the Nasdaq -100 technology index up 37.5% so far in 2023. But the index still hasn't reclaimed its all-time high from 2021, when many stocks were riding high on pandemic-related government stimulus and record low interest rates.Many individual tech stocks also continue to trade well below their best-ever levels. But with the broader market on the upswing, the highest-quality tech names have a good chance of recovery too, especially over the long term. With that in mind, here are two tech stocks currently trading at double-digit-percentage discounts that investors might wish they'd bought on the dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel