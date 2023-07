2 Super Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon in the $1 Trillion Club

Thanks to an explosive rally driven, in part, by increased interest in the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) this year, Nvidia has joined the illustrious trillion-dollar valuation club. As it stands right now, the only other public companies trading on U.S. exchanges in that rather exclusive club are Apple Alphabet , and Amazon . But there are a few other technology companies that are likely to get their own trillion-dollar club membership cards, creating opportunities for investors to profit.If you're on the hunt for mega-cap stocks that still have big growth potential, read on as some Motley Fool contributors look at a pair of category-leading tech companies that are on track to reach market capitalizations of $1 trillion. Keith Noonan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC as it's often called, is the world's leading semiconductor foundry service. When leading chip designers including Nvidia Apple , and Advanced Micro Devices want their designs manufactured, they turn to TSMC for the service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel