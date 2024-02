2 Super Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Game-changing innovations and massive new markets can create lucrative opportunities for investors. Read on to learn more about two stocks that could deliver life-altering gains to their shareholders in the coming years.When people talk about electric vehicles (EVs), they typically think of Tesla's sleek cars or Ford Motor's rugged F-150 Lightning. But soon, EVs will take to the air. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) wants to spearhead this next evolution in travel with its trailblazing battery-powered aircraft.Archer's all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles are technological marvels. Its award-winning Midnight aircraft is designed to fly high above congested roadways to slash commute times and usher in a formerly impossible level of urban mobility. With zero operating emissions, Midnight could also help to bring about a cleaner and safer world.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel