2 Super Stocks to Buy Now that Could Set You Up for Life

Well-chosen stocks can help you safeguard and grow your wealth over the course of your entire life. That's because the best stocks can be bought and held for many years as they deliver fortunes to their investors along the way.This type of elite investment performance is often produced by businesses that grow their sales and profits at impressive rates for long periods of time. To help you in your search for such companies, consider the following two enterprises. One is a growth stock that's expanding its revenue and earnings at a torrid clip, while the other is a proven wealth builder that's one of the safest investments you can make.If you're looking for an explosive growth stock, look no further than Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). This energy drink maker's share price is up a staggering 4,384% over the past five years. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel