|
07.04.2024 09:35:00
2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy in Today's Bull Market
Investors have been eager for a new bull market, and when multiple indexes high new all-time highs in early 2024, they got final confirmations that new bull markets were well underway. While not all stocks are fully contributing to the growth of today's bull market at the moment, companies with wide moats and demonstrable financial strength are steadily making their way to the top.If you're looking for two superb growth stocks to scoop up in the wake of this current bull market, here are two names you won't want to overlook.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a veteran player in the tech space, but that doesn't mean its growth opportunity is anywhere close to ending. The company's flagship search engine, Google, accounts for roughly 40% of all digital advertising revenue generated in the entire world. However, the digital advertising market is still growing at an elevated pace and it's on track to reach a global valuation of $1.2 trillion by the year 2030. That means it's expected to generate a compound annual growth rate of approximately 16% from its current valuation. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.