2 Supercharged Dividend Growth Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

If you're looking for dividend growth stocks that can deliver strong returns and reliable income, you might want to consider these two supercharged picks. Both companies have a solid track record of regular dividend raises, above-average yields, and stellar free cash flows (FCFs) that support their rich payouts to shareholders. Let's take a closer look at why Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) are worth buying right now .Prudential Financial is one of the largest and most diversified financial services companies in the world, with operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, asset management, and workplace benefits.Prudential has a long history of rewarding its shareholders with dividend growth. The company has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Over the prior five years, Prudential has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The current quarterly dividend is $1.25 per share, which translates to a yield of 5.3% at the current stock price. That's well above the average yield of 1.54% for the S&P 500 index.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel