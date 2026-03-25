Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.03.2026 12:36:00
2 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 83% and 92% From Their All-Time Highs That Can Double by (or Before) 2028
Although the bulls have ruled the roost on Wall Street for much of the last seven years, it doesn't mean every growth stock has ascended to the heavens. While beaten-down stocks have often tumbled for valid reasons, sometimes these declines open the door for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce.Ride-share titan Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and digital investment platform Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) have seen their shares plummet 83% and 92%, respectively, from their all-time closing highs. While most public companies struggle to claw their way back from declines of this magnitude, Lyft and Webull may be the exceptions to the unwritten rule and can double by (or before) 2028.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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