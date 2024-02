2 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Could Go to the Moon in 2024

Long-term investors have been treated to an interesting few years in the stock market since the pandemic began. But great businesses with wide moats and solid forward-looking growth stories haven't gone anywhere. Even as investors are currently witnessing the long-awaited bull market, it's important to understand the market is cyclical.Bad days will come and go, but the stock market has a consistent habit of not only recovering from those doldrums but steadily rising with the passage of time. For investors with the appropriate buy-and-hold time horizon, that's a compelling reason to put cash into fantastic companies and hold them for years no matter what the market is doing.If you're looking for two stocks that have considerable growth potential in 2024 and well beyond, here are two names to add to your buy list.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel