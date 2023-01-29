2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rising-interest-rate environment has proven quite challenging for the U.S. equity market, especially for growth stocks. Share prices of many companies have tanked dramatically in the past year despite solid financials and robust business models.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are two such companies that have continued to post solid numbers, yet their share prices are currently trading at a deep discount to their historical valuations. Here's why these two companies can prove to be smart long-term buys for investors in the current times.Leading short-term rental platform Airbnb has established a dominant presence in the travel industry mainly due to its focus on providing quality accommodations across price ranges and property types. The company's platform acts as a marketplace for those who want to rent their properties (hosts) and those seeking out rental properties (guests). Currently, there are around 4 million hosts with 6 million listings on the Airbnb platform who have welcomed over 1 billion guests across the world.Continue reading