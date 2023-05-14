|
14.05.2023 22:00:00
2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Despite a possibe economic recession, the ongoing turmoil among regional banks, rumblings of a potential crisis in commercial real estate, stubbornly high inflation, ever-rising interest rates, and a fair amount of geopolitical tumult, growth stocks have been on the upswing in 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, for example, has clocked a remarkable 17.4% gain so far this year. The core reason is that bargain hunters have been snapping up growth stocks of late after their dramatic decline in value in 2022. Underscoring this point, the Nasdaq Composite lost a staggering 33.1% of its value last year. Not all beaten-down growth stocks are table-pounding buys, however. The aforementioned macro-headwinds are more than likely to eventually tamp down this bargain buying bonanza among growth equities. As a result, investors will definitely want to take a measured approach when it comes to adding growth stocks to their portfolio in the back half of 2023. Fortunately, there are a handful of incredible growth stocks still worth buying right now. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
