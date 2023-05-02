2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Hold for at Least 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While no investor can predict with precision what the market will do in the coming weeks or months, the market has shown its ability to rebound from even the worst periods of volatility time and time again. In some cases, that rebound window has been mere months, while in other times it has taken years for the market to recover from bearish periods. If you have a minimum buy-and-hold horizon of three to five years for any stocks you own, and the capital to put into the market, even the ongoing volatility that investors are currently witnessing doesn't mean you need to sit idly on the sidelines. Here are two supercharged growth stocks to consider hitting the buy button on this week and holding for at least a decade. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has revolutionized the standard of care for patients grappling with cystic fibrosis, a genetic illness that afflicts upwards of 160,000 people around the world. The cystic fibrosis treatment market is on track to hit a valuation of $32 billion by the year 2027, less than four years from now. While a cystic fibrosis diagnosis was once close to a death sentence, the reality is that many patients today are living longer, and they are feeling better while doing so.Continue reading