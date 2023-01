2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The year 2022 was quite difficult for the U.S. equity market. Major indices such as S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 19%, 34%, and 9%, respectively, in the past year.Despite the broad sell-off, a few stocks, such as Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), managed to excel even in the difficult macroeconomic environment thanks to a solid growth story and robust financials.Here's why these stocks continue to be smart picks even in January 2023.Continue reading