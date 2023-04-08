|
08.04.2023 15:45:00
2 Supercharged Stocks With Multibagger Potential to Buy on the Dip
To borrow some wise words from the great Warren Buffett, "Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years." As investors, it's difficult to contend with the ups and downs of the market. However, long-term investors can benefit from both aspects of these market dynamics, enjoying the compounded returns that often follow the best market days and using the down periods to buy great stocks on the dip.If you're looking for wonderful businesses with compelling growth stories that the market has discounted amid last year's mayhem, here are two names to consider buying without hesitation.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is an established name in the healthcare space. The market-leading business controls about 80% of the surgical robotics industry and has remained the foremost presence in this space for over two decades and counting.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|29,38
|0,10%