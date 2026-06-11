MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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11.06.2026 17:30:00
2 Supercharged Trends That Could Send MP Materials Stock to New Heights
Last year, the U.S. government made a historic investment in MP Materials (NYSE: MP) by taking a stake in the mining company as the nation rebuilds its stockpile of crucial materials. The stock surged to $100 in the months following the news but has since fallen 42% from its 52-week high. However, there are two supercharged trends that could send the stock higher.Essential minerals are fundamental building blocks of modern technology, defense systems, and clean-energy products. Rare-earth elements are crucial for magnets used in radar and defense technologies, while electric vehicles use a significant amount of lithium, cobalt, and nickel.What puts the U.S. in a precarious position is China's dominance of the supply chain for these minerals. According to research from The Motley Fool, China controls roughly 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of its processing. The need to rebuild domestic supply chains of these minerals is the first trend that could power MP Materials' stock higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)