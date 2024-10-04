|
04.10.2024 10:45:00
2 Superior Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Growth stocks experience varying degrees of interest from investors, depending on how the economy is doing. But even when interest ebbs, if the stocks represent solid businesses with long-term trajectories, the interest eventually returns as the company adjusts to meet changing needs.With some recent changes in the economy, interest in growth stocks is back on the rise. If you have available cash to invest, there are several quality stock buys ripe for the picking. Here are two such growth stocks that could be excellent additions to a long-term investment portfolio right now.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is looking toward a brighter future in the next few years as it is on the cusp of multiple approvals with disruptive potential in numerous disease areas. Vertex is already known for its cystic fibrosis medications and is the only company with approved drugs on the market that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
