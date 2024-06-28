|
28.06.2024 13:45:00
2 Superior Growth Stocks to Buy if You Have $1,000 Right Now
The stock market has its ups and downs -- and if you stay invested for decades, you will likely experience your fair share of both bull and bear markets. At the same time, by investing in a diverse assortment of stocks across various industries, risk profiles, and business structures, you can watch your portfolio compound its growth through the years.If you're on the hunt for great companies to buy and have $1,000 to invest, here are two names to consider for your portfolio.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a top healthcare stock that has seen renewed investor interest of late, with shares trading up by approximately 35% over the trailing 12 months. The company has long been known for its multibillion-dollar cystic fibrosis drug franchise, and commands the market share in this space. This is because Vertex is the only company with drugs on the market that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
