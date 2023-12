2 Superior Growth Stocks Up 23% and 105% in 2023 to Buy Now and Hold for Years

While some stocks may not be attracting quite the same hype they were a few years ago, that doesn't mean the quality of their underlying businesses has evaporated. If your intention is to own great businesses with greaat potential and see them grow over the long term, it's never too late to buy their stock.No single stock is going to generate life-changing returns overnight, but slowly and steadily building your basket of stocks can help you move toward your long-term financial goals. If you're looking for companies with strong competitive advantages and financials to match, here are two businesses to consider if you have cash to put into stocks right now .Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen shares pop by more than 23% since the beginning of 2023. The healthcare stock specializes in medicines and therapies targeting rare diseases that historically have been underserved by the medical community at large. Its current portfolio revolves around four drugs that treat the rare genetic disorder cystic fibrosis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel