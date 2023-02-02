2 Surefire Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for at Least the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The healthcare industry has proven to be a remarkably resilient place to put capital to work in a wide range of environments. From life-saving medicines and therapies to vaccines, these are just a few examples of the essential products that healthcare companies make that render them particularly defensive investments in a bearish environment.With that, let's take a look at two surefire healthcare stocks you may want to consider hitting the "buy" button on to kick the new year off on a high note. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a pharmaceutical giant. It's known for products like Humira, which had been the No. 1 selling drug in the world for nearly a decade until 2021 when it was knocked from the top due to record-breaking sales of Pfizer's Comirnaty. Humira is approved for a wide range of indications, from rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn's disease to plaque psoriasis. With 2023 as the year when U.S. patent exclusivity for Humira comes to an end, biosimilar competition will inevitably heat up in the period ahead. Continue reading